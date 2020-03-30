Life really gets better with age, study finds

Life really gets better with age, study findsMonday, March 30, 2020
|
There are a lot of things that come with age, and research has found that mindfulness is one of them.
Researchers at the Flinders University in Adelaide in Australia found that middle-aged and elderly people have higher levels of ‘mindfulness’ gained through life experience, reducing stress and generating positive emotions.
Mindfulness is a ‘natural human ability to be aware of one’s experiences’ and use them to deal with challenges in a positive way.
The behavioural scientists studied more than 600 adults aged 18 to 86, and found older people have the wisdom and experience to use mindfulness to get through life.
‘The significance of mindfulness for wellbeing may also increase as we get older, in particular the ability to focus on the present moment and to approach experiences in a non-judgmental way,’ said Professor Tim Windsor, behavioural scientist at Flinders University in Adelaide said.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy