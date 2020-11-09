Like mother, like daughter: Blue Ivy narrates children’s book ‘Hair Love’Monday, November 09, 2020
|
Blue Ivy Carter is the daughter of a
billionaire and the hardest working woman in entertainment, and it seems their
work ethic has rubbed off.
Blue, the daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé, is the narrator of Hair Love, a book by Matthew Cherry.
The children’s book is about an African American father who learns to style his daughter’s hair. An animated short film version of the story won an Academy Award in February this year.
Blue’s latest venture became known after Cherry tweeted a link and audio sample of the book with her narration.
A television series is also being planned for the book.
