Like mother, like daughter: Serena Williams’s daughter is fierce on the court

Like mother, like daughter: Serena Williams’s daughter is fierce on the courtWednesday, January 13, 2021
Serena Williams is a proud mama, her daughter Olympia not only loves tennis but also appears to be good at it.
The renowned tennis champion gave us a glimpse recently of her daughter looking fierce on the court while Williams watched proudly.
â€œTurn, back, reach, head, follow through,â€ Williams captioned theÂ photo of her toddler, which she posted to Instagram. The picture shows Olympia on the court holding her own little racket while Williams beams with pride. And trust us BUZZ fam, even though Williams was wearing a mask, her beam was very visible.
Take a look for yourself.
Williamsâ€™s fans are already excited for Olympiaâ€™s possibly following in her momâ€™s footsteps.
â€œOh! She is going to kick ass! Ÿ”¥,â€ one commented.
â€œLook out, world! Keep going for it!â€ another added.
â€œAnother Champion in the making! #blackgirlmagicâœ¨,â€ someone wrote.
