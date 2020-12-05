Lil Kish is getting ready to release debut single, ‘Corona’

Child stars have long been a part of Jamaica’s rich musical legacy.

The list of Jamaican child stars includes the likes of the ‘Crown Prince of Reggae’ Dennis Brown, Beenie Man, Nadine Sutherland, Junior Tucker, Freddie McGregor, QQ and Wayne J.

There’s a talented 10-year-old artiste on the rise, who goes by the stage name Lil Kish, and she seems destined to be Jamaica’s next big child star act.

“I’ve developed a strong love for music since I was very little. My daddy has a sound system, and he’s always playing different genres of music which is something I enjoy very much. This is one of the things that has inspired me to become a recording artiste,” said Lil Kish.

She added: “I started out singing other people’s songs at first, but with the help of my parents I eventually began writing my own songs. My family is very supportive of my career.”

Lil Kish is getting ready to release her debut single, a thought-provoking song titled Corona, which takes a look at how the COVID-19 pandemic has affected the lives of children.

“This virus is making life difficult for everyone. We can’t go to school like we’d normally do, everything is online. It has made things very hard because some parents can’t afford to buy tablets or computers and some people don’t have Internet. It’s creating a lot of confusion, it’s very stressful. We can’t even see our friends because we’re not at school,” she said.

The song that was produced by King Kish and Ralston Barrett will be released on the King Kish label in the second week of December.

Also on the cards for Lil Kish is the release of three other singles Living The Life, Times Like These and Rasta Girl. These singles will be released soon.

Lil Kish, whose given name is Tajana Gardner, hails from Mandeville, Manchester. She is a student of Ardenne Preparatory School.