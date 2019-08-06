Lil Nas X is proud to be able to help other gay men

Lil Nas X says he feels humbled that his decision to come out has been inspirational to other young gay black men.

The 20-year-old rapper-and-singer announced he is homosexual on his Twitter account in June.

He says he felt a little overwhelmed at “having to be a voice” as a gay African American man. However, he says in an interview with GQ Hyp that he is proud that his actions have inspired so many other people.

He became a sensation after his song Old Town Road became a huge global hit after it was released last December.