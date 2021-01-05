Lil Nas X publishes children’s book to ‘pay rent’Tuesday, January 05, 2021
|
Lil Nas X isn’t just a Grammy winner,
he’s now an author.
That’s right, the Holiday singer is now officially a children’s book author after releasing C Is for Country today.
The book is for children ages three to seven and takes them on an alphabetic journey which reflects the author’s personal style; for instance ‘F is for fringe. And feathers. And fake fur.”
Lil Nas X shared the news on Twitter, asking fans to cop a copy of the book to help him pay his rent. “MY CHILDREN’S BOOK ‘C IS FOR COUNTRY’ IS OUT NOW!!!! GO GET IT PLEASE I REALLY NEED TO PAY MY RENT!” he tweeted.
The picture book is published by Random House Kids, a division of Penguin Random House.
