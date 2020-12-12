Lil Wayne pleads guilty to gun charge, could spend 10 years in prison

Lil Wayne pleads guilty to gun charge, could spend 10 years in prisonSaturday, December 12, 2020
|
American rapper Lil Wayne could spend up to 10 years in prison after pleading to a federal gun charge.
The Lollipop artiste pleaded guilty to the charge on Friday during a virtual hearing in Miami federal court.
“Your honor, I plead guilty,” the 38-year-old rapper told U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams.
Because he is a convicted felon, he could spend a decade in prison.
His sentencing is scheduled to take place on January 28.
Lil Wayne’s latest run in with the law stems from a 2019 incident in which a gold-plated pistol with a pearl grip was found inside his private plane at a Miami airport. A number of drugs were also found.
He was not arrested at the time, but he was eventually charged with one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.
In 2009, the rapper pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in New York. He served several years in prison for that offence.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy