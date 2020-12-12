Lil Wayne pleads guilty to gun charge, could spend 10 years in prison

American rapper Lil Wayne could spend up to 10 years in prison after pleading to a federal gun charge.

The Lollipop artiste pleaded guilty to the charge on Friday during a virtual hearing in Miami federal court.

“Your honor, I plead guilty,” the 38-year-old rapper told U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams.

Because he is a convicted felon, he could spend a decade in prison.

His sentencing is scheduled to take place on January 28.

Lil Wayne’s latest run in with the law stems from a 2019 incident in which a gold-plated pistol with a pearl grip was found inside his private plane at a Miami airport. A number of drugs were also found.

He was not arrested at the time, but he was eventually charged with one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon.

In 2009, the rapper pleaded guilty to attempted criminal possession of a weapon in New York. He served several years in prison for that offence.