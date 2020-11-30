Lil Wayne to drop album next year

It’s only been days since Lil Wayne released his mixtape, No Ceilings 3, and already he has plans to release a new album.

DJ Khaled, on the outro of a track called Lamar, seemed to let the cat out of the bag a little.

“Be ready for I Am Not a Human Being III — the album coming 2021,” he said.

This project would follow I Am Not a Human Being that was released in 2010 and the second instalment that was dropped in 2013.

While it was revealed that Lil Wayne would be coming out with a new album, no additional information has been shared about the project.

Meanwhile, the rapper disclosed that he did No Ceilings 3 in order to help resurrect the mixtape game.

“The mixtape game seemed to be a dying art, and since I’m one of the pioneers of the craft, and it played such a big part in my career, I felt it was only right to resurrect it,” he said in a statement.

The mixtape, which was released on November 27, features the likes of Drake, Young Thug, Gudda Gudda and Cory Gunz, as well as Lil Wayne’s sons, sons Young Kam Carter, Lil Tune and Young Carter.