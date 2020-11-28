Lil Wayne’s 21-year-old daughter, Reginae, happy with new look after boob job

Despite her mother’s advice to wait until after she has had children, Reginae Carter, says having breast augmentation surgery is something she has always wanted to do.

The daughter of Lil’ Wayne and reality television show personality, Antonia ‘Toya’ Johnson, told People that she went under the knife on October 9 to make her long time wish a reality.

According to 21-year-old Reginae, having breast augmentation surgery had nothing to do with low-self esteem or lack of confidence, noting that she grew up with parents who instilled good values and encouraged self-love.

“My father always made sure that I was told that I was beautiful,” she told People.

Reginae further said that the decision to have the surgery was entirely her own, noting societal pressure wasn’t a factor.

“That gets irritating because it’s like, dang, let me live my life,” she said.

“I’m young. I’m still learning. I want to jump in that water and see how deep it is sometimes. It’s so hard because everybody’s watched me grow. So they’ll be like, ‘Oh, girl, you’re still a baby,” she added.

Reginae turns 22 on Sunday, November 29.