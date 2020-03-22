Lionel Richie pays tribute to Kenny Rogers

Lionel Richie has posted an emotional tribute to Kenny Rogers on social media.

The 70-year-old musician has taken to his Instagram account to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who passed away on Friday (March 20) of natural causes at the age of 81.

Alongside a collection of photographs of them together, Lionel wrote: “I lost one of my closest friends [broken heart emoji] So much laughter so many adventures to remember, my heart is broken. My prayers go out to Kenny’s Family [praying emoji] (sic)”

Lionel wrote Rogers’ hit single ‘Lady‘ in 1980, and the high-profile duo remained close friends thereafter.

Rogers also subsequently admitted that Lionel had a huge impact on his career.

He explained: “He’s not just a friend of mine, but the song he wrote was truly a changing point in my career. It’s one of the most identifiable songs I’ve ever done.“

Meanwhile, Dolly Parton has also paid tribute to the late music star.

The ‘9 To 5‘ hitmaker admitted she was devastated to find out her good friend had passed away.

In a video message, Dolly shared: “I couldn’t believe it when I got up this morning and turned on the TV, checking to see what the coronavirus was doing, and it told me that my friend and singing partner Kenny Rogers had passed away.

“And I know that we all know Kenny’s in a better place than we are today, but I’m pretty sure he’s gonna be talking to God some time today if he ain’t already, he’s gonna be asking him to spread some light on bunch of this darkness going here.

“But I love Kenny with all my heart. My heart’s broken and a big old chunk of it has gone with him today.

“And I think that I can speak for all his family, his friends and fans when I say that I will always love you. God bless you, Kenny, fly high. Straight to the arms of God and to the rest of you, keep the faith.”