BUZZ birthday: Lisa Hanna celebrates 45th birthday!

With the September 3 general election likely foremost on her mind, Lisa Hanna may not have much time to celebrate her 45th birthday today.

She shared a photo of herself to Instagram with the caption, â€œTICKLEDâ€, thanking everyone for their birthday wishes adding, â€œI truly appreciate every single one of them. Much love always, Lisaâ€

The post was flooded with replies from fans, friends and celebs including track legends Usain Bolt and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and dancehall artiste Ceâ€™Cile.

Hanna was born on August 20, 1975 in the parish of St Mary. The Queens High School alumna quickly became a household name when she started hosing Rapping a local television programme as a 15-year-old, and later joining another TV show, Enter The Dojo.

View this post on Instagram TICKLED Ÿ¥° thanks everyone for the warm birthday wishes. I truly appreciate every single one of them. Much love always, L“²“¼“ª â¤ï¸A post shared by ï¼¬ï¼©ï¼³ï¼¡ ï¼¨ï¼¡ï¼®ï¼®ï¼¡ Ÿ‡¯Ÿ‡² (@lisahannamp) on Aug 20, 2020 at 1:26pm PDT

Shortly after, she would gain international prominence when she became the third Jamaican to win the Miss World title in 1993 at the age of 18.

The reign served as preparation for a life in front the cameras for when Hanna entered the political scene as a member of the Peopleâ€™s National Party (PNP).

Her first major success came when she won the seat for South East St Ann in the 2007 general election, her first of three consecutive terms as the constituencyâ€™s Member of Parliament. Hanna rose through the ranks and was appointed as a Cabinet minister when the PNP rose to power in the 2011 elections.

The former Youth and Culture Minister is currently the partyâ€™s spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade. She will face-off against the ruling Jamaica Labour Partyâ€™s candidate Delroy Granston when Jamaicans go to the polls.

Hanna is married to businessman Richard Lake, and has a son from a previous marriage.