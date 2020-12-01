Live2Lead Conference: A big success

After months of social distancing in a bid to remain covid-19 free, a few inspirational and aspiring leaders gathered at the Terra Nova

All-Suite Hotel in Kingston for the much anticipated Live2Lead Leadership Conference last Friday. The annual John Maxwell leadership was hosted by event planning company, Creative Brands and Concepts Limited. Renowned leader and CEO of the event company Erica McKenzie, took charge of the day’s event, energetically guiding the guests through the day’s programme.

Speaking of the rewards of the conference, McKenzie said, “We did not do this for public relations. We did this to build leaders. Leaders lead. This is something we have been doing for over 20 years at the John Maxwell Company.”

The conference kicked off with a spirited message from the Executive Vice President of the John Maxwell Enterprise Chris Robinson, which set the tone for what was to come for the remainder of the day.

While keeping in sync with the Covid-19 protocols, the group of engaged guests remained attentive throughout the presentations, eager to learn what they could, to become better intentional leaders.

They were also treated to dynamic performances from the Edna Manley College of Visual and Performing Arts and giveaways, including a free weekend at all-inclusive resort, Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall in Montego Bay.

Presentations

The event marks the first staging of Live2Lead Conference in Jamaica. The Live2Lead period began in October across the world with mainly online sessions. However, the season has culminated in Jamaica with a limited in-person session.

Friday’s proceedings included thought-provoking presentations from the CEO of Trend Media Group Aileen Corrigan, CEO of Digicel Allison Philbert, Executive Chairman of Delta Capital Partners, Zachary Harding and State Minister in the Ministry of Education Youth and Information the Honourable Robert Nesta Morgan.

Among the topics explored were greatness in action, developing our youth, developing the future and digital transformation. Minister Morgan spoke to a leadership deficit in Jamaica and highlighted the need for more leaders, especially males.“Leaders have to show others what they know. I do not believe that you can guide someone if you do not know how to do what that person is charged to do,” the minister said.

Also, virtual presentations by world leaders including the famous Leadership Expert, John C. Maxwell, Emmy Award Winning Entertainer, Steve Harvey and New York Times Bestselling Author Craig Groschel added a sweet and insightful finishing touch to the event.

Youth leadership scholarship

Two student leaders of Pembroke Hall High School were also awarded with the Creative Brands and Concepts Limited Youth Leadership Scholarship. They are Kierra Mullings and Nicholas Smith.

The scholarship programme is a youth development initiative that guides youths to develop critical skills to navigate life with confidence, courage and character. The students have also been enrolled in a cutting-edge John Maxwell Team leadership training programme.