Live2Lead leadership conference comes to Jamaica for the first time

The John Maxwell Company’s Live2Lead annual leadership conference will grace Jamaican shores for the first time in merely four weeks. Happening on October 9 at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston, it promises to be a thought-provoking engagement.

Erica McKenzie, CEO of Creative Brands and Concepts Limited, said her company is ecstatic to be able to bring this world-class event to Jamaica. “Creative Brands and Concepts Limited and our partners are excited to organize an international event of this caliber with the world’s best thought leaders,” she said.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic and the protocols established to eliminate the spread of the virus, have forced the organizers to take on a different format for the seventh staging of the conference. The usual face to face international event has now transitioned to a virtual engagement, but has allowed for limited in person congregation at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel.

Despite the changes, McKenzie, who is also a certified John Maxwell coach, speaker and trainer, says the event continues to be as impactful as the previous stagings.

Breathes life into new leadership

“There’s a lot to gain from Live2Lead Jamaica. We will lead with powerful leadership teachings, a bonus breakout and networking session and activities throughout the day,” she said.

Speaking of the benefits of Live2Lead Jamaica, McKenzie noted that the leadership conference breathes new life into the leadership development of current and aspiring leaders across all sectors. It also equips you with practical steps and new tools to create intentional plans for personal and professional growth.

The event planning powerhouse also believes that this is a perfect opportunity to learn from elite thinkers, impact your sphere of influence and make meaningful connections.

Powerful speakers

Just as in previous stagings, Live2Lead Jamaica will feature some of the best world leaders and speakers. This includes the man behind the brand himself, John Maxwell, a number one New York Times bestselling author, coach, and speaker who has sold over 30 million books.

Other international speakers include Coo of Focus Brands and the youngest woman in history to be named Vice President of Hooters Kat Cole, Aerospace Engineer and Manufacturing Executive and Former President and CEO of Ford Motor Company Alan Mulally and Comedian, Talk Show Host and Founder of Vault Empowers, Steve Harvey.

On the local leg, speakers include Group Chief Digital Officer of Digicel Aileen Corrigan, CEO of Digicel Jamaica Alison Philbert and Executive Chairman, Delta Partners, Zachary Harding and CEO, Creative Brands Erica McKenzie.

Tickets can be bought at the Creative Brands and Concepts Limited and Live2Lead Jamaica websites.“You know that we will keep you safe as all protocols surrounding covid-19 will be observed, if you’re joining us face to face,” McKenzie said.