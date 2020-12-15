Lizzo hits back at critics calling her a ‘sell out’ for using detox plan

Lizzo hits back at critics calling her a ‘sell out’ for using detox planTuesday, December 15, 2020
|
Lizzo has responded to her critics after
coming under fire online for sharing her experience using a detox plan
yesterday.
It all began when the Truth Hurts singer shared a recap of a 10-day detox plan that she was using to Instagram and TikTok yesterday, which she said was to help her gastrointestinal problems after a trip to Mexico.
Noting that she ate and drank a lot which “F***ked my stomach up”, the Grammy winner shared her meal plan with her followers, not expecting the flood of negative comments that would follow.
Many called her a ‘sell out’ while others questioned her sincerity about the body positivity message she’s promoted for much of her career.
Lizzo later returned to Instagram Story to tackle the backlash head-on.
She said, “As you know I would normally be so afraid and ashamed to post things like this online, because I feel like as a big girl people just expect if you are doing something for health you’re doing it for like, a dramatic weight loss. And that is not the case.”
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy