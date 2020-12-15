Lizzo hits back at critics calling her a ‘sell out’ for using detox plan

Lizzo has responded to her critics after

coming under fire online for sharing her experience using a detox plan

yesterday.

It all began when the Truth Hurts singer shared a recap of a 10-day detox plan that she was using to Instagram and TikTok yesterday, which she said was to help her gastrointestinal problems after a trip to Mexico.

Noting that she ate and drank a lot which “F***ked my stomach up”, the Grammy winner shared her meal plan with her followers, not expecting the flood of negative comments that would follow.

Many called her a ‘sell out’ while others questioned her sincerity about the body positivity message she’s promoted for much of her career.

Lizzo later returned to Instagram Story to tackle the backlash head-on.

She said, “As you know I would normally be so afraid and ashamed to post things like this online, because I feel like as a big girl people just expect if you are doing something for health you’re doing it for like, a dramatic weight loss. And that is not the case.”