Lizzo requests hundreds of chicken wings for tour

Lizzo requests hundreds of chicken wings for tourFriday, August 09, 2019
Lizzo is still getting her head around the “novelty” of having her own tour rider and reportedly asks for fancy vodka, “dozens of doughnuts” and chicken wings.
The flute-playing pop star recently had expensive vodka, doughnuts and her “favourite” meaty treat delivered backstage for herself and her crew – which includes her entourage of twerking dancers.
A source told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: “Lizzo is loving her new-found pop-star status and that means getting whatever she wants on her rider. At her last gig she asked for bottles of posh vodka, dozens of doughnuts and hundreds of chicken wings, which are her favourite.”
The 31-year-old Juice hitmaker star recently opened up about how her mental health took a turn for the worse in 2017 when she first released her single Truth Hurts. She says the lack of response to the track, which was released over a year after she signed a major label deal with Atlantic Records in 2016, left her wanting to quit her career.
But in April this year, Truth Hurts rocketed into the Billboard Hot 100, after it was used in the Netflix rom-com Someone Great.
