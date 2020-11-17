Lizzo says money doesn’t buy happiness in emotional TikTok video

Lizzo says money doesn’t buy happiness in emotional TikTok videoTuesday, November 17, 2020
If anybody can tell you that money doesn’t buy happiness, it’s the people with money.
Lizzo got emotional in a TikTok video on Sunday ( November 15) as she shared the struggles of her fame.
“You can be the coolest, most richest person ever and it doesn’t buy you f***ing happiness,” she said. “Money doesn’t buy you happiness. Fame only puts a magnifying glass on the s*** that you already have. And if that s*** is f***ed up, you’re just going to have even more magnified f***ed up s*** in situations where it doesn’t even seem valid or like you’re even supposed to feel that way so it f***s you up even more because you feel super f***ing ungrateful.”
Lizzo cautioned that people with “internal issues” should try and heal themselves before trying to attain fame, fortune and success. As that will not fix what’s really wrong.
“You need to just do it. Do the inner work. Do the inner work because no matter where you are, it’s always going to haunt you like a f***ing ghost,” she shared before she started crying. “And I’m working on it too, but today is just not a good day. I just want everybody to know that it’s OK to not have a good day even when it seems like you should.”
