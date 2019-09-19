Lizzo’s cover proves that plus size is pleasing!Thursday, September 19, 2019
|
Move over Gabourey Sidibe! There is a new plus size queen ready to reign and her name is one word and rolls easily off your tongue: Lizzo.
The plus size singer made the cover of Elle Magazine and social media nearly lost their minds as she proudly showed off all her glorious curves.
With over 4 million followers and counting, Lizzo is hot commodity and on fire with songs and performances like the ones she scorched at both the BET awards and MTV VMAs shows, stamping her mark on the industry.
And if that was not enough validation, her hit single ‘Truth Hurts’ scored the number one position on the Billboard Hot 100 list. Yup, it is safe to say she is having her best year ever, so far.
Lizzo, who hails from Detroit, has blown up bigger than Kanye West’s ego, copping the cover of several magazines including Essence and Allure but it is her image on the October cover of Elle that has made many really sit up and take notice.
Draped in a couture cape over a Christian Siriano bodysuit and living her best life, Lizzo has arrived and people who think that magazine covers belong solely to sleek, slender, svelte model type, are in for a rude awakening. The fact that she was chosen speaks to more people finally accepting that it is fine to love the skin you are in.
At the end of the day it is her talent that got her through the studio door, as everyone who has a drop of honesty knows that a female who does not fit into the conventional mould of beauty has to work three times as hard to get their foot through the door.
What they do not always state is that being pretty may get you through the door, but being talented keeps you seated at the table.
Lizzo’s fun loving personality has her twerking when she feels like and embracing her body. When chubby little girls see her on stage, they are mesmerized that a woman who is over 150 pounds is not only accepted but more importantly accepts herself. Without apology.
