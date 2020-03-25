L’Jhean Beauty meets hand sanitizer demand amid coronavirus crisis

Natural skincare connoisseur, Jheanelle Panton

James, has developed a knack for observing the market’s needs and catering to

it through her L’Jhean Beauty brand.

With the coronavirus outbreak sweeping hand sanitizers from shelves islandwide, it is no surprise that her latest offering is the L’Jhean Beauty hand sanitizer.

Currently available for order @ljhean_beauty on Instagram, the product comes in four-ounce ($750) and eight-ounce ($1500) bottles, and is composed of 70 per cent isopropyl alcohol, tea tree oil, aloe vera gel, vitamin E and lavender.

“Tea tree oil is antibacterial, so along with the alcohol, it helps to kill 99.9 per cent of germs,” Panton James told BUZZ. “It also moisturises your hands cause with the constant washing of the hands and use of hand sanitizer, it actually dries the skin out. The vitamin E oil in this hand sanitizer moisturises the skin and keeps it supple, while the lavender oil makes it smell awesome.”

She said the product has been faring well with customers, some of whom have even made bulk purchases since it debuted two weeks ago. Interestingly, Panton James said she initially made the hand sanitizer for her family, a principle for which her business was founded in 2015.

“I was always experimenting with natural ingredients as both of my sons have eczema, likewise my mother, sister and myself, and I wanted to ease whatever we go through,” she started. “I use the best, natural ingredients for all my products which are tested and proven on my own children, so whatever I produce I know it’s safe for babies as young as three months old to the elderly. It’s a family-run business as my husband is involved, and I put my heart and soul into every product.”

Using her chemistry background from her time at Wolmer’s Girls School and the University of the West Indies (paired with good old Google), Panton James has created various soaps and body butters.

Her line earned her a nomination for the breakthrough product of the year at the 2019 Manufacturers and Exporters Awards, held by the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA).

“We have our raw African black soap which has potash, cocoa pod ash, plantain leaves and water. It’s good for eczema, psoriasis, evening skin tone, tightening skin, controlling acne, and also maintaining hair growth,” she said. “It works head-to-toe with our raw shea butter, which is also good for eczema, evens skin tone, soothes psoriasis, and contains borututu roots which eases pain in the joints.”

She also premiered the sorrel butter in December, which contains vitamins A, B and C, and is a good treatment for damaged/dry hair, baldness and hair loss, and also keeps the skin tight.

L’Jhean Beauty rounds off its offering with its raw African black soap and turmeric clarifying wash, ideal for acne and evening the skin tone.

Panton James said there is a general demand for natural skincare, and she hopes to make her brand a household name worldwide.

“I want to build confidence in people. A lot of people experience acne which sometimes diminishes your self-esteem, so I just want to help others with whatever skin issues they have,” she said. “For others who already have clear skin, I want to help them maintain that in a healthy way, so you don’t use products with ingredients you can’t even pronounce. People should choose me because you’re using safe stuff on your skin, it’s a Jamaican brand and why not buy local? I know it’s a great brand, and I just want everybody else to know it and benefit from it.”