Logos Hope to dock in Montego Bay on February 13

Logos Hope, the world’s largest floating book fair, will be opened to the public in western Jamaica from February 13 to February 23.

This unique vessel, with 400 volunteers from nations around the world, will offer events on board for Jamaicans of all ages, in addition to the sale of 5,000 books at affordable prices.

All events have limited seating. Tickets are available onboard and at Speedy Prints, 20 Market Street, Montego Bay, between Mondays and Fridays.

In addition to the book fair, Logos Hope offers a unique visitor experience deck for members of the public to explore. From the welcome area, which introduces the new vessel through a short movie and interactive displays, to the international café, which sells ice cream, drinks and snacks, there is something for everyone.

The theatrical production The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe will be showing on Sunday, February 16 and 23 at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. The tickets cost $700. The CS Lewis classic has been adapted for the stage by Jimmy Hendricks and directed by Tim Whitson.

MV Logos Hope will open to the public between 2 and 9 p.m. from February 13 to 23. However, it will be closed on February 28. It cost $200 to enter the ship, however, adults over 65 and children under 12 years old will enter free. The children must be accompanied by an adult.

Logos Hope is operated by GBA Ships e.V., an international, charitable organisation registered in Germany. Since 1970, the organisation has welcomed over 45 million visitors up the gangways in more than 150 countries around the world.