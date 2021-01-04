Look at them cheeks! 50 Cent gushes over Nicki Minaj’s baby

Look at them cheeks! 50 Cent gushes over Nicki Minaj’s babyMonday, January 04, 2021
|
Looks like 50 Cent caught some baby fever after Nicki Minaj posted the first photos of her son, whom she calls â€˜Papa Bearâ€™.
In an uncharacteristic move by the rapper, 50 Cent joined the rest of the Internet in gushing over the three-month-old baby.
â€œLook at them cheeks, we got another winner. I would say south side but this baby rich. Ÿ‘€look at him i think he know he rich already,â€ he wrote.
He even went as far as reposting the entire collage of photos that Nicki shared on her Instagram.
And we werenâ€™t the only ones who were completely taken aback by 50 Centâ€™s very public display of affection for Nickiâ€™s son. Quite a few of his fans were pleasantly surprised.
â€œAh this is deff a start to good year FIF SHOWING LOVEEEEEE,â€ one fan commented.
â€œKings supporting queens Ÿ˜ fitty wants another baby,â€ another added.
