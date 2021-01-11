Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan are officially a couple

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan are officially a coupleMonday, January 11, 2021
The 23-year-old model and daughter of Steve Harvey has been rumoured to be dating Michael B. Jordan for a several months now. The Black Panther actor was spotted with Harvey on a flight from Los Angeles to her hometown of Atlanta the day before Thanksgiving.
Well, now the two have confirmed those rumours, posting PDA-filled photos on the ‘Gram.
Jordan posted a photo of the two all snuggled up against a backdrop of city lights. There was no caption, so we guess he wants to keep some mystery around the two.
Meanwhile, Harvey posted the same photos, only hers had a caption of a chocolate heart.
In his ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ interview with People Magazine back in November, Jordan told the out that he was still single, and apparently it wasn’t something that he was happy about.
“Having people who are married around me, a running theme is ‘You know when you know.’ And it’s one of the most frustrating things to hear as somebody who’s single. I kind of thought I knew four or five times, and that didn’t really work out too well for me.”
He also shared that his perfect match is someone who is “nurturing,” adding, “I’ve got a list. That’s probably why my ass is still single, but yeah, it’s a list.”
Harvey reportedly dated rapper Future from fall 2019 to August 2020.
