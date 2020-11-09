Lori Harvey sentenced to 2 years probation for hit and run

Lori Harvey sentenced to 2 years probation for hit and runMonday, November 09, 2020
Lori Harvey has reportedly been sentenced to two years probation for her hit and run accident.
She was arrested back in October last year when she allegedly smashed her Mercedes SUV into a parked car on Moreno Drive in Los Angeles, California while texting on her phone. She attempted to flee the scene.
According to TMZ, Harvey reportedly accepted a plea deal when she appeared in front of the judge this week. Her deal with the prosecution forced Harvey to plead no contest to one misdemeanor count of resisting arrest. In doing so, she was sentenced to two years of probation. The stipulations of her probation have not been revealed.
