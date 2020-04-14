Lots of I love you’s: Jennifer Lopez has reunited with her ex Diddy—virtually.Tuesday, April 14, 2020
|
On The Floor hitmaker Jennifer Lopez took part in a special Instagram Live to raise money for Direct Relief, by taking part in a dance-a-thon arranged by Diddy.
Jennifer is currently engaged to retired baseball player Alex Rodriguez.
In the live video, Diddy told the couple: “Hey, I love you guys, I can’t wait until we can see each other again. May God bless y’all, and I just love you guys!”
Alex replied: “Love you, buddy!”
Before Jennifer—who dated Diddy for two years in the late 90s—added: “We love you! We love what you’re doing, we love everybody out there. We want to send you all the love in the world, from our family to yours.”
The trio then all danced the salsa, much to the delight of their fans. The former couple’s appearance together was part of a wider Instagram series, which saw Diddy also dancing with the likes of Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Shaq, DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz, Kelly Rowland and Maluma.
