Lottery winner says she lost $26million ticket in washing machine

Imagine winning the lottery, and losing that ticket in the washing machine? Terrifying right BUZZ Fam?

Well that’s what alleged to have happened to a Californian woman. The woman, who has not been named claimed to have purchased the winning ticket in a $26m California Lottery draw.

But she couldn’t collect her winnings as she left the ticket in a trouser pocket and destroyed it while washing.

The winning SuperLotto Plus ticket was sold at a convenience store in the Los Angeles suburb of Norwalk in November. And the woman was reportedly seen on CCTV purchasing a ticket at the time.

But the deadline set for claiming the substantial prize passed on Thursday.

Lottery organisers say the win must be redeemed within 180 days of the draw, which took place on 14 November.

A spokeswoman for the California Lottery, Cathy Johnston, California’s Whittier Daily News that the store footage would not be enough to substantiate the woman’s claim, and that “compelling substantial proof you were in possession of the ticket” was required.

But a copy of the video has been shared with the lottery organisers and the claim is being investigated further, Johnston confirmed.