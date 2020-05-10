Dear mom, ‘thank you’ is an understatement

Editor’s note: It’s Mother’s Day, and we knew you would be writing long captions on your social to your mom. But we here at BUZZ are a little bit sentimental, so we gave some of our BUZZ Fam the chance to write love letters instead. Here’s what D’Johnel Blackwood wrote to her mom, Marsha Young in our feature, Love Letters to Mom.

The bond between a mother and her child is sometimes incomprehensible. There are no other words or enough gifts in the world to give the one person who brought you into this world and took good care of you. To say thank you would be an understatement, as I will never be able to repay you.

As a single mother at a very young age you made many sacrifices just so I could live a better life and have a brighter future. Motherhood is one of the hardest jobs, but you mastered both the job of a mother and a father, and I just cannot thank you enough.

Having to travel and work every year just to make two-ends meet, we spent limited time together, but that did not hinder you from playing the role of a mother.

One of the most important lesson you taught me from a very young age is to “work hard for what I want ” you would always remind me that nothing good comes without hard work , and if I really want something in life I should go after it . I watched you worked diligently to achieve everything that you have today, and that’s how I knew I was on the right path.

Every day is Mother’s Day for me, but today is an extremely special Mother’s Day. It’s another day to remind you how much I appreciate the sacrifices you made, the love you’ve shown me and the many lessons you taught me. Happy Mother’s Day mom, I will continue to make you a proud mother. I love and appreciate you.