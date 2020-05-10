Mom, here’s my life’s ode to you

Editor’s note: It’s Mother’s Day, and we knew you would be writing long captions on your social to your mom. But we here at BUZZ are a little bit sentimental, so we gave some of our BUZZ Fam the chance to write love letters instead. Here’s what Shorn Hector wrote to his mom, Merlin Hector in our feature, Love Letters to Mom.

My Dearest MC,

Your love is a mystery; how do you do it all? You’re always here with the perfect fix for my problems – big, humongous and small. Your love protects me day after day, it’s the reason I’m fearless, knowing I’m safe and sound because you’re around. I haven’t got a clue why you love me all time, but I’m very glad you do!

Without you, there would be no me. Your love, attention, and guidance have made me who I am. Without you, I would be lost, wandering, without direction or purpose. You showed me how to serve, to accomplish, and to persevere. Without you, there would be a space I could never fill, no matter how I tried. In this testing life, because of you, I have joy, contentment, satisfaction and peace.

Thank you, ‘Mother of Salem’

I have always loved you

I always will.

Happy Mother’s Day