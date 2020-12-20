That diamond! Ariana Grande is engaged to Dalton Gomez

That diamond! Ariana Grande is engaged to Dalton GomezSunday, December 20, 2020
Ariana Grande is engaged!
The pop start shared the news, and her new diamond engagement ring, to her Instagram page in a series of photos today.
Grande, 27, who has been dating Dalton Gomez since January this year, captioned the photo, “Forever n then some”.
The two have been keeping things low-key after Grande said she didn’t want another public relationship.
They first appeared together officially in Grande’s Stuck with U video with Justin Bieber in May.
Grande was previously linked to celebrities Pete Davidson, with whom she was engaged before it was called off, and rapper Big Sean.
