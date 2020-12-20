That diamond! Ariana Grande is engaged to Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is engaged!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande)

The pop start shared the news, and her new diamond engagement ring, to her Instagram page in a series of photos today.

Grande, 27, who has been dating Dalton Gomez since January this year, captioned the photo, “Forever n then some”.

The two have been keeping things low-key after Grande said she didn’t want another public relationship.

They first appeared together officially in Grande’s Stuck with U video with Justin Bieber in May.

Grande was previously linked to celebrities Pete Davidson, with whom she was engaged before it was called off, and rapper Big Sean.