Love to see it! Lizzo surprises mom with car for Christmas

Love to see it! Lizzo surprises mom with car for ChristmasMonday, December 21, 2020
|
Christmas is a time for showing our loved ones just how much we appreciate them. And singer Lizzo did just that when she bought her mom a brand new car for the holidays.
Lizzo brought fans along for the heart-warming surprise with an Instagram post.
“Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas,” she wrote.
“I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family.. I couldnt do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y’all,” she continued.
