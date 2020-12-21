Love to see it! Lizzo surprises mom with car for Christmas

Christmas is a time for showing our loved ones just how much we appreciate them. And singer Lizzo did just that when she bought her mom a brand new car for the holidays.

Lizzo brought fans along for the heart-warming surprise with an Instagram post.

“Got my mommy a brand new Audi for Xmas,” she wrote.

“I remember crying in my car when my daddy passed, no job no money nowhere to live, wishing I could one day provide for my family.. I couldnt do it for my dad so ima make sure I spoil Mama. Happy holidays y’all,” she continued.