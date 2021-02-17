‘Loves it!’: Paris Hilton is engaged

Paris Hilton is engaged to her boyfriend of one year, Carter Reum.

The socialite and entrepreneur referred to the businessman as her “soulmate” in confirming the news on her Instagram page.

Hilton captioned the engagement photos, “”When you find your soulmate, you don’t just know it. You feel it.”

She added, “My love and I have been together since our first date and for my birthday, he arranged a special trip to tropical paradise. As we walked to dinner along the beach, Carter led us to a cabana adorned with flowers and dropped to one knee. I said yes, yes to forever. There’s no one I’d rather spend forever with.”