Lower your expectations if you want to be happy, study finds

Lower your expectations if you want to be happy, study findsTuesday, May 25, 2021
|
Scientists at the University College in London have found the “equation to happiness”. And really BUZZ Fam, it’s what you’ve been seeing on memes all along; lowering your expectations.
But there is catch to this. You do not want to lower them so much that they make you miserable, so you have to find the right balance.
The researchers found all of this out with a game.
They launched a mobile app that encouraged players to make risky decisions and say how they thought they would perform.
More than 18,000 people played the game, giving the researchers an insight into links between performance, expectations and happiness levels in players.
They paired findings with MRI scans to gain a deeper understanding and one day create an equation that can “explain the different factors that matter for happiness in each and every one of us.”
In the end, they found that high expectations seem to be a big problem in terms of happiness, suggesting that it “is not a good idea to tell a friend they will love the gift you are about to give them,” as it raises expectations and removes the surprise.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy