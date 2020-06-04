Lung cancer can spread to your brain, study finds

Lung cancer can spread to your brain, study findsThursday, June 04, 2020
|
By now, you’ve probably come to terms with the fact that smokers are far more likely to develop lung cancer than non-smokers. But a study has found that the nicotine in cigarettes can cause that cancer to spread to the brain.
Scientists from Wake Forest University, in North Carolina found that the percentage of lung cancer patients who also develop brain metastasis is dramatically high.
They analysed 281 lung cancer patients in the US and found a significantly higher incidence of brain cancer among cigarette smokers.
The researchers were curious to find out what caused this relationship, so they analysed tumours from deceased patients and found large amounts of immune cells called M2 microglia.
These create and release chemicals which are capable of enhancing tumour growth.
In lab experiments on mice, the team from Wake Forest University then discovered that the nicotine encourages the formation of these microglia.
Removing the offending microglia from the brains of living mice prevented nicotine from inducing brain metastasis and enhanced the survival of mice with lung cancer.
It is believed nicotine which is found in cigarettes but is not in itself carcinogenic — is not only highly addictive but could be responsible for spreading the cancer.
A a result, scientists urge lung cancer patients who are habitual smokers to not only quit smoking, but instead go cold turkey and ditch nicotine altogether.
Once cancer spreads to the brain, the average life expectancy for patients is less than six months.
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy