Mac Miller’s $11-million fortune to be shared with family and friends

Mac Miller’s $11 million fortune will be shared among friends and family.

The Self Care hitmaker left $11.3 million in property and cash when he died from an overdose on September 7, 2018 and his will states that the majority of his estate will go to his parents and brother, Miller McCormick, but a number of personal items have been left to close friends.

TMZ reports that there were special instructions left to give his close pal Bryan Johnson all of his clothing and electronics, while another friend Q Chandler-Cuff will receive tens of thousands of dollars worth of jewels.

Dylan Rectenwald is set to receive all of 26-year-old Mac’s musical instruments and equipment, while Jimmy Murton will get all of his household furnishings.

The remaining cash and property will go to his family.

Meanwhile, the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Fusion Task Force recently arrested 23-year-old Cameron James Pettit in connection with Mac’s death, alleging that he sold counterfeit drugs containing fentanyl to the late rapper.