Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song welcome their first child

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are finally parents!

The “Home Alone” alum and “Suite Life of Zack & Cody” actress welcomed their son, Dakota Song Culkin, on Monday, April 5.

He was named after Culkin’s late sister who died in 2008 after being struck by a car in Los Angeles.

“We are overjoyed,” the new parents said in the statement.

The two were rumoured to start dating in 2017. They starred together in 2019’s “Changeland.” In 2018, Culkin revealed that he was looking forward to being a father during his appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast.

“I’m gonna make some babies,” he said when asked by Rogan if he wanted to have kids. “This one’s a good one, so I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing.”