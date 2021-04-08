Madea prequel series ‘Mable” coming to TV

Madea prequel series ‘Mable” coming to TVThursday, April 08, 2021
Madea is coming to TV!
According to Variety, Tyler Perry is developing a drama prequel series about the early life of his iconic character Madea for Showtime.
The show will be called “Mable” and will delve into the life of Madea “long before she was known”.
“Long before she was the force of nature known as Madea she was a smart, fierce, irresistible, dangerous, crazy 20-something black woman named Mabel Simmons. When she moved to Atlanta in 1972 she set the city – and the world – on fire,” the description reads.
Perry and Tim Palen are the creators and executive producers of “Mabel,” with JaNeika James and JaSheika James attached to write and executive produce.
