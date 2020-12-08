Madonna gets first tattoo at 62 years old

Madonna gets first tattoo at 62 years oldTuesday, December 08, 2020
Popstar Madonna has done many things in her career, but she never got a tattoo until recently.
Yes, ya’ll. Although the Vogue entertainer has done many things with her appearances, she has never been inked.
But she lost her tattoo virginity recently at the Shamrock Social Club in Hollywood, California, and shared the news via Instagram.
“Inked for The Very First Time…………... #family,” she captioned a post with several photos on Monday.
In the photos, Madonna, 62, shows her bare wrist before revealing the tattoo with the initials ‘L R D M S E’. The letters signify the first names of her six kids – Lourdes, 24, Rocco, 20, David, 15, Mercy, 14, and Stella and Estere, eight.
In the pictures, Madonna was rocking pink hair as she consulted with the tattoo artist and got the procedure done.
She also showed off the décor in the tattoo shop, as it had several wallhangings, including an image of the Virgin Mary.
