Madonna to direct and co-write her own biopic

Madonna to direct and co-write her own biopicTuesday, September 15, 2020
After a career spanning four decades, Queen of Pop, Madonna is finally ready to give us a biopic. And the best part? it will be directed and co-written by Madonna herself!
She has the help of Oscar-winning Juno screenwriter Diablo Cody and Universal producer Amy Pascal, according to the studio. But the trio is yet to decide on a name.
Madonna has been teasing fans on her Instagram with shots of writing sessions with Cody on her couch. But that’s we got so far; there’s no production timeline or casting.
“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” Madonna said in a statement. “The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me.”
“It’s essential to share the rollercoaster ride of my life with my voice and vision,” she added.
