Mads Mikkelsen replaces Johnny Depp for third ‘Fantastic Beasts’ movie

Mads Mikkelsen replaces Johnny Depp for third ‘Fantastic Beasts’ movieThursday, November 26, 2020
Mads Mikkelsen is the man who will replace Johnny Depp as the villainous dark wizard, Gellert Grindelwald, in the third Fantastic Beasts movie.
The movie is due for release on July 15, 2022, and is currently in production at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden, near London. Warner Bros. Pictures made the announcement in a statement.
You may know the Danish actor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Hannibal and Casino Royale.
Depp was asked to resign from the film series after he failed to get a libel suit dismissed after being called a “wife-beater” by The Sun newspaper.
