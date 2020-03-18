Maintain their routine: Give children structure while at home

Chief

Executive Officer of the National Parenting Support Commission (NPSC), Kaysia

Kerr, is encouraging parents to provide structure for children during the time

that they will be out of school due to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, on Friday (March 12), announced the closure of schools for 14 days beginning Monday (March 16).

“The time at home should be considered homeschooling and the timetable should be used to guide the continuation of work across the core subjects – Mathematics, English, Reading, Literature, Reading Comprehension and Social Studies,” she said.

“Parents must ensure students read ahead, copy assignments from workbooks and complete them,” she added.

Ms Kerr further advised parents to maintain the school routine, by ensuring that children go to bed early and wake up early to begin schoolwork.

“Know what the children are doing… monitor their play, because we need to keep them safe while they are at home,” she noted.

She said that for students preparing for exams, this is an opportunity to revise, get additional practice in the areas that present them with challenges, work to complete School-based Assessments (SBA) and use the appropriate digital platforms to share completed assignments and get feedback from their teachers.

Meanwhile, Ms Kerr is imploring parents and guardians to follow the precautionary guidelines related to COVID-19 as outlined by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

She said they should be mindful that not everything being circulated on social media is factual.

For further assistance, parents are advised to contact the NPSC by telephone at 876-967-7977.