Major Mackerel to stage benefit concert to help offset medical expenses

Veteran deejay Major Mackerel is staging a

virtual benefit concert to assist with medical and life expenses after having a

portion of his right leg amputated in August.

The show is a pay-per-view event and tickets can be purchased for $20.99 at www.veeps.com. The website will also host the live stream on December 12.

Acts on the roster include Yellowman, Capleton, Agent Sasco, Chaka Demus & Pliers, Fred Locks, Admiral Tibet, Prince Alla, Three the Veteran Way, Burro Banton and Peter Metro. They will be backed by the Ruff Kutt Band. The man of the moment will also touch the stage.

The 52-year-old has been dealing with diabetes for 30 years and was told by his doctor this summer that his insulin-dependent leg was poisoned and was putting his life at risk.

He was able to offset some of his medical expenses courtesy of savings and assistance from peers Freddie McGregor, Beenie Man, Bounty Killer, Shabba Ranks, Buju Banton, Junior Cat and Merciless.

Major Mackerelâ€™s diabetes diagnosis followed his success in the 1980s when he released hits like Dutty Bungle, Don Man and Mackerel In A Tin. His unique voice aided in his prominence, and he went on to create more hits like Miss Getty Getty, Labba Mouth and Cow Cod.

The deejay, whose given name is Garfield Dixon, left Jamaica and went to the United States in 1989. However, soon after, the relationship went sour with his babymother. He spent a lot of time trying to salvage it instead of focusing on his career. He also faced a near-death experience in another situation where a man attacked him over claims he was sleeping with his wife. The entertainer returned to Jamaica in 2011.