Major strikes again: White House staffer gets medical attention after been bitten by president’s dog

Major strikes again: White House staffer gets medical attention after been bitten by president’s dogWednesday, March 31, 2021
President Joe Biden’s dog Major is at it again. His latest attack on a White House staffer left the person seeking medical attention.
A spokesperson from the White House told TMZ that the incident happened on Tuesday while Major was been taken out for a walk.
“Major is still adjusting to his new surroundings and he nipped someone while on a walk. Out of an abundance of caution, the individual was seen by White House Medical Unit and then returned to work without injury.”
Now you may remember that Major was sent home back to Delaware earlier this month after biting another White House staffer.
In fact, he only returned to the White House last week, along with his older sibling Champ.
At the president said after the incident that Major was “a sweet dog”. He told ABC News the animal had “turned a corner, there’s two people he doesn’t know at all, you know, and they move … to protect”.
