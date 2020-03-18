Making a difference: Ciara and Russell Wilson donate one million meals

Making a difference: Ciara and Russell Wilson donate one million mealsWednesday, March 18, 2020
|
Ciara and Russell Wilson are donating one million meals to their local food bank.
The two hope to “make a difference” to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic by teaming up with Seattle Food LifeLine and urged others to follow their lead.
The 31-year-old NFL player said in a video shared to the couple’s social media pages: “This worldwide pandemic coronavirus is changing the world second by second, minute by minute.
“People are losing loved ones. The elderly and the young. The people in between. You think about people losing jobs — even in Seattle.
“What we’ve decided to do is partner up with our local food bank in Seattle, Seattle Food LifeLine, and we’re gonna donate a million meals and hopefully make a difference.”
Ciara, 34, added: We want to encourage everyone out there to join us in whatever way that you can, big or small. Everything makes a difference. Everything that we do together makes a difference. Together, we will conquer this tough time we are going through.”
The Level Up singer – who has five-year-old son Future Zahir with former partner Future, two-year-old daughter Sienna with Russell and is pregnant – went on to encourage their followers to continue practising “social distancing”.
She said: “We have faith, we want to encourage everyone out there to keep the faith and practice social distancing.”
Russell added: “That’s super important.”
Ciara concluded: “Praying for everyone out there.”
