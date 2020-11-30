Man arrested and charged for killing 21 Savage’s brother

Man arrested and charged for killing 21 Savage’s brotherMonday, November 30, 2020
|
A man who
British police believe killed 21 Savage’s brother, Terrell Davis, has been
arrested and charged.
It is understood that the Metro Police in the United Kingdom charged 21-year-old Tyrece Fuller with murder on November 28. He was scheduled to appear in court on Monday, November 30.
The arrest comes days after Davis was stabbed to death in London. It is said that he was attacked by an ‘old friend’ while bringing groceries to his grandmother.
Following Davis’ death, 21 Savage expressed his sadness on social media.
“Can’t believe somebody took you baby bro I know I took my anger out on you I wish I could take that s— back,” he captioned a photo of him and Davis as children.
