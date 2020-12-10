Man forced to sell PS5 after lying to wife that it was an air purifier

A Taiwanese video game junkie was forced to advertise his new PlayStation 5 (PS5) for sale, after lying to his wife that the console was an air purifier.

The man, who bought the console from a user on Facebook, said he was surprised by the “reasonably low price tag” and immediately made contact with the seller.

According to Jin Wu, when he phoned the seller, a woman spoke with him and arrangements were made for him to pick up the console.

Wu said that the female seller seemed quite eager to get rid of the PS5.

Upon visiting the seller’s home, Wu said he discovered that the woman’s husband was the actual owner of the device.

Wu said he began chatting with the man who said he had originally purchased it from e-commerce website PChome but was being forced to sell it due to his wife’s concern about his unhealthy addiction to video games.

“It turns out that women can tell the difference between a PS5 and an air filter,” the man is reported to have told Wu.