Man gets drunk and changes his name to Celine Dion

Man gets drunk and changes his name to Celine DionSaturday, January 02, 2021
|
What’s the craziest thing you’ve ever done when you got drunk? Whatever it is, we’re sure it’s nowhere near changing your name right?
Well, that’s exactly what a Celine Dion superfan in the UK did. Thomas Dodd was at home, drinking and watching a TV concert by the 52-year-old Canadian crooner on Christmas Eve. After having way too much to drink, he decided to ring in the new year with a new name- Celine Dion’s to be exact.
He applied to change his name on an online application. But it wasn’t until he went to work as a hospitality manager in Staffordshire, England, and saw documents waiting for him to sign that he realized the great change he made.
“I honestly, hand on heart, don’t remember doing it!” he said. “I remember watching the concert and remember getting rather tipsy,” he told the New York Post.
“Initially, I had to sit down as I couldn’t believe it — so I then checked my bank which confirmed it all.”
“Once it sunk in, I signed it straightaway as I bloody love her!” he said.
Dodd, who has become somewhat of a celebrity since his name change, shared the news on Twitter.
“Things have been pretty crazy over here since this morning,” he said. “I currently have paparazzi camped outside.”
He said he intends to keep the name, well if doesn’t make his life too difficult.
In the meantime, he said he is hoping to get a chance to eventually talk with or meet his namesake — whom he last saw in concert in 2019 — and is working with a UK radio station to see if that can happen.
