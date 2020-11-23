Bravo! Man leaves US$3K tip for one beer!Monday, November 23, 2020
Guys, there is goodness left in the world!
If you’ve ever wondered what the appropriate tip is for service, this story won’t get you any closer to an answer.
A man in Cleveland left a US$3,000 tip after having one beer at a restaurant that would be closing due to the coronavirus spread.
The kind stranger reportedly went into the Nighttown restaurant, had a beer which cost US$7.02, and then left the staggering tip for the wait staff.
When the owner, Brendan Ring, saw the amount left, he ran after the man and told him he’d made a mistake. The man said he hadn’t and said he would return when the establishment re-opened.
The owner said his four serving staff were “humbly grateful for this incredibly kind and grand gesture.”
