Man’s penis falls off, becomes first person to have new one built on arm

A man with a penis on his arm; that’s what 45-year-old Malcolm MacDonald from Norfolk in the United Kingdom has become. And yes, he does see the humour in it. Four years ago, MacDonald’s penis fell off due to a blood infection, and he became the first man to have one rebuilt on his arm.

Doctors took a skin flap from his left arm and rolling it to form a makeshift penis. The surgeons also created a urethra within the skin, while two tubes were installed, which would inflate with a hand-pump to give him a ‘mechanical’ erection. MacDonald requested that the surgeons added two more inches to his ‘hand shaft’ which was detached from his forearm, allowing to hang freely and form naturally as skin and tissue.

He was told that it would be removed from his arm after two years, and grafted between his legs. However, that surgery was postponed because he was unwell. Then transport, scheduling mix-ups, and staff shortages have caused further delays, and the most recent surgery was booked in April of this year.

But the coronavirus pandemic happened and dampened those plans. Now, MacDonald told The Sun that he is just waiting for his next surgery which is supposed to happen by the end of this year.

“I get it. It’s not every day you see a man with a penis on his arm. Of course I see the funny side – I have to. I don’t have any other option. If I couldn’t laugh at the willy on my arm I’d be finished,” he said.