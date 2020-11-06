Man proposes to his girlfriend underwater in Jamaica

Man proposes to his girlfriend underwater in JamaicaFriday, November 06, 2020
Don’t try this at home BUZZ fam!
Kody Workman, 33, from Grand Haven, Michigan popped the question to his girlfriend, Kelly Castille, underwater in Jamaica.
The couple, who are both photographers, was on holiday in Negril when the breathtaking moment while 10 feet underwater in a picturesque cove took place.
Kelly said “yes” before embracing Kody while their friend caught the sweet moment on film.
Workman had bought the ring back in July, but was waiting for the perfect moment to propose to Kelly.
“The day before I proposed, we took a short sailing trip on the edge of the island and we went into this cave and I thought it was perfect,” he said.
The couple met in October 2017 in Panama when Kody was bartending at a hostel that Kelly checked in as a guest.
They have been together, travelling the world and living in Panama, Bali, Thailand, and South Africa ever since.
They are already planning the wedding for next year.
“We are waiting but ultimately we would love to get married in Greece on the island of Crete,” Kelly added. “We are waiting to see how the world opens up.”
