Man who lived on island alone for 32 years to leave

Mauro Morandi is about to leave the island he’s lived alone on for the last 32 years after facing pressure from authorities.

The 81-year-old Italian moved to Budelli in 1989 which is famous for its pink beach and was a former second world war shelter.

“I was quite fed up with a lot of things about our society: consumerism and the political situation in Italy,” Morandi said. “I decided to move to a desert island in Polynesia, away from all civilisation. I wanted to start a new life close to nature,” he told BBC in a 2018 interview.

He has been there ever since, looking after the island and educating tourists. But now the owner of the island wants him to relocate.

But a petition calling on the Italian government to allow him to stay gathered more than 70,000 signatures.

Morandi announced his decision to leave on Sunday. He told The Guardian newspaper that he would move to a small flat on the nearby island of La Maddalena, but he will still maintain his solitude.

“I’ll be living in the outskirts of the main town, so will just go there for shopping and the rest of the time keep myself to myself,” he said. “My life won’t change too much, I’ll still see the sea.”