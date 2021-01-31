Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford responds after online racial abuse

Manchester United player Marcus Rashford has responded after being the target of racist abuse online.

The 23-year-old forward described the incident as “humanity and social media at its worst” following the attacks yesterday.

In a series of tweets, Rashford said, “Yes I’m a black man and I live every day proud that I am. No one, or no one comment, is going to make me feel any different.

“So sorry if you were looking for a strong reaction, you’re just simply not going to get it here.

“I’m not sharing screenshots. It would be irresponsible to do so and as you can imagine there’s nothing original in them.

“I have beautiful children of all colours following me and they don’t need to read it. Beautiful colours that should only be celebrated.”

The racist abuse on Rashford are the latest in a series of such attacks which also saw his teammates Anthony Martial and Axel Tuanzebe targeted last week.