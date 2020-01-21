Marcia Griffiths receives Heart Institute of the Caribbean Trailblazer Award

The queen of reggae, Marcia Llyneth Griffiths’ ascension to the heights of service and nation development continued last Saturday evening (January 18) when she was conferred with the Heart Institute of the Caribbean (HIC) trailblazer award for 2020.

The event was held at the home of Jamaica’s iconic reggae pioneer, Bob Marley at 56 Hope Road, Kingston, Jamaica.

Under its second staging; conceived in 2019, the Masters of Medicine is a two-day conference that not only educates the medical fraternity but conjoins with other persons across other sectors to tackle topical issues.

Keynote speaker and the Founder and Chairman of the Heart Institute of the Caribbean, Dr Ernest Madu in his delivery, recapped the extraordinary day they had prior to the award ceremony, while he noted the trailblazer award will be issued to someone phenomenal.

The trailblazer award is in a bid to recognise the profound work of any individual locally and internationally who has contributed to national development and excelled in their respective field.

Adding another accolade to her extensive catalogue conflating with reggae month, Marcia Griffiths shared with us that the award caught her off her guard, whilst expressing her sincerest gratitude.

“I am a member of the Heart Institute of the Caribbean and the Heart Foundation. I embrace them because of what they are doing to this little island. I was really surprised, I didn’t know anything about this,” she told BUZZ.

“I am on top of the world. I feel so elated, I feel blessed. I can’t find the adjective to describe this feeling,” she added gratefully.

The Electric Boogie artiste was among a slew of doctors and professors who were listed as awardees of the evening for their efforts towards sustaining and furthering the medical field.